'Cong carrying 'veil of secularism' and 'bag of communalism': Naqvi'

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday attacked the Congress, alleging that carrying the veil of secularism and the bag of communalism was the brand new Identity of the grand old party.Speaking with a delegation of Muslim community members here, he claimed that the real face of the Congress was road par tilak, room mein topi (wearing tilak on the road and a skull cap inside the room).The minority affairs minister said inclusive growth was the 'rashtraniti' (national policy) and safety and prosperity of India the rajdharma of the BJP. We are taking the country forward on the path of becoming 'vishwaguru' (world leader), he was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.Naqvi alleged that the Congress and its leaders were suffering from bankruptcy of logic and facts. Their language during the election campaigning has proved that they don't have any issue to raise against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.Carrying the veil of secularism and bag of communalism is the brand new identity of the grand old Congress party, Naqvi alleged.He said the Modi government from its first day, has been working, keeping in mind the development of villages, farmers, women, and youth. Today, every needy person of the society has become an equal partner in the development process, he said.The government has done record development works breaking all the barriers of caste, region and religion, he claimed.Naqvi also listed a number of welfare works of the government.32 crore 80 lakh bank accounts have been opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana; 14 crore 16 lakh loans worth Rs 6 lakh crore have been given under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana; 8 crore 67 lakh toilets have been built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan; 15 crore 87 lakh soil health cards have been distributed, he saif.Naqvi also highlighted other important works such as 5 crore 58 lakh free LPG gas connections distributed among poor people and 3 lakh poor people given medical facilities in two months of start of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.He said that needy, the poor, backward sections, including minorities, have benefited the most from these welfare schemes. PTI ASK GVS