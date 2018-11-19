Cong charges Centre with trying to disrupt Rahul Gandhi rally

Aizawl, Nov 19 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Mizoram Monday accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre oftrying to disrupt the election rally to be addressed by partypresident Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday.Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally at Champhai and another at Aizawl Tuesday, but there is uncertainty about the venue of the second programme, party spokesman Lallianchhunga said.The party had on Sunday sought permission from the Assam Rifles to use its ground here for the rally, but is yet to get clearance from the para-military force, he told reporters.The Assam Rifles had not permitted the party to holda programme of Gandhi in October, saying the ground wasto be utilised only for sports purposes, the Congress spokesperson said.Lallianchhunga, however, said when the Congress came to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally on the same ground on Friday, the party applied for the ground for Gandhi's programme. "Why this discrimination? The Assam Rifles seems to have orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs not to allow the use of their (Assam Rifles) ground for Rahul Gandhi's rally," Lallianchhunga alleged. "We are optimistic that the rally will finally be held at the Assam Rifles ground. But, as an alternative, we are keeping the Mizoram Armed Police parade ground at Mualpui, on the outskirts of Aizawl, ready," he said.The polling for the 40-member assembly in Mizoram will be held on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.Mizoram is the only Congress-ruled state in the entirenortheastern region.About Gandhi's October programme, Lallianchhunga said an application for use of an indoor stadium was also rejected on the ground that poll materials have been stored there.The central government is also influencing the election officials so that the Congress president fails to hold his political programme here, Lallianchhunga alleged.A playground had finally been selected but it also could not be used because of objections raised by the Special Protection Group (SPG) on the ground of security, ultimately the programme could not be held, he added. PTI HCV NN SRY