Cong claims 'grave' security threat to Rahul; writes to Rajnath

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Congress has claimed "grave" security threat to party chief Rahul Gandhi and urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take immediate action to ensure full protection of its leader.In a letter, three Congress leaders said that a laser was pointed at Rahul during his interaction with journalists after filing nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday."A perusal of his media interaction will reflect that a laser (green) was pointed at his head, intermittently on at least 7 separate occasions in a short period; including twice at his temple on the right side of the head," the letter, signed by Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala, said.The Congress requested the home minister to investigate the matter and ensure full protection of Rahul, an SPG protectee.When contacted, a home ministry spokesperson said the ministry was seized of the matter. PTI ACB ZMN