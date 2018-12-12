Cong claims support of 121 MLAs in MP

Bhopal, Dec 12 (PTI) The Congress has the support of 121 MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, party spokesperson Narendra Saluja claimed Wednesday. The Congress won 114 seats in the state polls, but was two short of the simple majority mark of 116 in the 230-member Assembly. "With the support of BSP's two, SP's one and four independent candidates, the Congress' tally is 121 in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly," Saluja told reporters at the Raj Bhawan after Congress leaders met Governor Anandiben Patel. Senior Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh, Arun Yadav and Vivek Tankha, met the governor to stake claim to form the government in the state. "The Congress has emerged as the single largest party with majority support. The BSP, the SP and Independents have assured their support in favour of the Congress," Nath, the state Congress chief, said in a letter to the governor. He further requested the governor in the letter to call the Congress to form government in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats in the elections. However, it edged ahead of the Congress in the vote share by a slender margin, bagging 41 per cent of the total votes polled, while the Congress got 40.9 per cent. BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the state's longest serving chief minister since 2005. PTI MAS ADU LAL VT GK RCJ