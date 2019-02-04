Cong condemns alleged firing at Mahatma Gandhi effigy

Mathura (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Congress activists Monday staged a protest here against the alleged firing at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary by suspected members of Hindu Mahasabha in Uttar Pradesh. The party also condemned the rampage of its city and district offices in Agra and observed Monday as "Black Day" demanding arrest of the accused. Former leader of Congress Legislature Party Pradeep Mathur led a demonstration from Holi Gate that terminated at Vikas Bazar here. "The incident is a witness that law and order in the state has miserably failed," Mathur told a gathering comprising Congress activists in front of the Gandhi statue at Vikas Bazar. "Congress activists know how to deal with goons. However, they are disciplined and watching how the Yogi government takes the incident," he said, adding that the party is observing Monday as "Black Day since it is the murder of democracy". In a purported video circulated on social media, alleged members of Hindu Mahasabha were seen enacting Mahatma Gandhi's assassination by firing at his effigy before setting it ablaze on Wednesday. PTI CORR CK