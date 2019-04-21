Cong condemns blasts in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday condemned the serial blasts at multiple locations in Sri Lanka, with party president Rahul Gandhi terming it a "diabolical act of terrorism". More than 160 people were killed and over 450 injured in a string of near simultaneous blasts at churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. "I'm saddened and disturbed by reports of multiple bomb blasts in Colombo in which over 100 people have died and more than 300 injured, Gandhi tweeted. "I strongly condemn this diabolical act of terrorism. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray the injured make a speedy recovery," he said. The Congress said on its official Twitter handle, "We are deeply saddened by the terrible attacks on several churches in SriLanka on the holy day of Easter. We stand with the people in their time of grief and pray for their recovery." Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and former state chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah also condemned the attacks. Expressing shock and anguish over the blasts, Malik said it was a heinous act which attempts to spread fear and hatred. He added that the whole world needs to stand united in the fight against terrorism. Abdullah said it was hoped that end of the war with the Tamil Tigers would also see the end of terror attacks on the Emerald Isle but sadly that hope was shattered . "While condemning these horrible attacks, designed to cause massive loss of life on a day that was to be celebrated, my prayers for the deceased and injured as also for their loved ones," the National Conference vice president said. Mufti said she was pained to hear about the horrific serial blasts. "The sole purpose of these barbaric acts is to create panic and hatred amongst people. It would help not to draw conclusions by floating irresponsible and baseless theories," the PDP president tweeted.The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels - the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury in Colombo. Foreigners and locals who were injured in hotel blasts were admitted to the Colombo General Hospital. PTI SKC AAR