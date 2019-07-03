Cong confident 1 MLA will withdraw resignation;notes other MLA not sent letter to Speaker

Bengaluru, July 3 (PTI) Congress in Karnataka, battlinga crisis within after two party MLAs resigned, Wednesdayexuded confidence that one of them may withdraw it while noting the other had not yet sent his letter to the Speaker. Speaking to reporters, Congress Legislature Party LeaderSiddaramaiah also reiterated his charge that the BJP wasconspiring to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition governmentand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were also involved in it. He ruled out any 'reverse operation' from Congress totry and poach BJP MLAs like its 'Operation Lotus', a strategyadopted by the party in 2008 to shore up its numbers in theassembly by making opposition MLAs resign and seek re-election on the saffron party ticket. The announcement of resignations by Vijayanagara MLAAnand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday had dealt a double blow to the 13-month old wobbly Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. "Only Anand Singh has given (resignation), we are talkingto him. He may withdraw," Siddaramaaih said in Myusuru. Asked whether he was able to contact Singh, he said "no,we have contacted him through someone else and he has spoken to him." "He (Singh) has given reasons like JSW Steel land issueamong others, but all those cannot be reasons (forresignation). Lets talk is what I have communicated to him...we will convince him," he said, adding that disgruntlementamong MLAs may be due to various reasons, but Anand Singh did not resign because he was not made Minister. Singh, who sent in his resignation to the Speaker onMonday, had said he decided to resign over various demands,including creation of a separate Vijayangar district andcancellation of the nod for sale of 3,667 acres of land to JSWSteel in mine-rich Ballari district. However, he had appeared to have not shut the doorsfully, saying he would "wait for answers" (from the government to his demands) when asked if he would withdraw theresignation. Maintaining that Ramesh Jarkiholi has not resigned, Siddaramaiah said his resignation has not reached the Speaker, but was only reported in the media. Speaker Ramesh Kumar himself has said he has not received it," Siddaramaiah noted. The Speaker too said only one legislator has sent in hisresignation to him and he would act on it in accordance withrules, while he was not aware of the second MLA's resignation. Indicating his displeasure about Singh handing over acopy of his resignation to Governor Vajubhai R Vala, theSpeaker said an MLA should have a sense about whom to submit the resignation, in what way it should be done and who has the responsibility to dispose it. The Speaker on Tuesday also had taken strong exception on sending resignations through fax. Jarkiholi had Monday told mediapersons that he was inMumbai and had sent his resignation letter through fax and hewould personally give it to the Speaker Tuesday. However, he did not turn up. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah Wednesday reiterated hisallegations that BJP was behind the political developments inthe state as part of its plans to topple this government. "Amit Shah is doing it; Narendra Modi is also involved init. All those in BJP are involved," he said Congress will not indulge in any reverse operation tolure BJP MLAs, he said in response to a question. "If the need arises, lets see.. but Im not interested inoperation kamala (Lotus) or operation Congress. No one should do it in a democracy." Several Congress leaders, including state Minister R BTimmapur, had Tuesday warned of a reverse operation against BJP, drawing a sharp response from state unit party chief B S Yeddyurappa, who had challenged them to carry it out and said the saffron party would stand united. However, JD(S) Minister G T Devegowda, who had raisedeyebrows with his statement absolving BJP leaders of theiralleged involvement in toppling the government, Wednesday said he stands by his Tuesdays statement, giving a clean chit to Modi and Shah saying they were not involved in recentpolitical developments in the state. Siddaramaiah had Tuesday hit back at Gowda's statementstating that the minister lacks correct information, and bothAmith Shah and Prime Minister were involved in toppling thestate government. "I still stand by what I have said...it is true thatinitially BJP started it (attempts to destabilise), but afterthe Modi government came in, it has stopped what I said,"Gowda told reporters in Mysuru when asked about Siddaramaiah's comments. "I have said Kumaraswamy will be stable as Chief Ministerof Karnataka and run the administration for four more years,Narendra Modi will run the administration for five years atthe Centre ... people have given separate verdicts to countryand for the state," he added. Congress fears more resignations by disgruntled MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition will trigger a numbers game in the assembly. The coalition's strength in the 224-member assemblystands at 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 andIndependents-2), besides the Speaker. The BJP has 105 MLAs. PTI KSU APR RCJ