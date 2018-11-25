Cong confused over its CM candidate in Raj: PM

Alwar, Nov 25 (PTI) Targeting Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan, Prime minister Narendra Modi Sunday said the party is confused over its chief ministerial candidate in the state.The entire Congress party is confused over its chief ministerial candidate. The party is making its CM candidates roaming in streets. When the leaders are confused, it is obvious for the party to be confused, he said, addressing an election rally here.He said the BJP has only one 'mantra' - the mantra of development, and the party takes care of the Dalit, farmers, women and youths, while arrogance is the main problem of the Congress. Modi said the Congress leaders have been left with no courage to debate on the issue of development. PTI SDA RAXRAX