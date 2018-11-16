Cong constitutes Jharkhand Pradesh Election Committee

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Congress on Friday constituted the election committee for Jharkhand, which includes state unit president Ajoy Kumar and legislature party leader Alamgir Alam.Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the formation of Jharkhand Pradesh Election Committee, according to a statement issued by party general secretary Ashok Gehlot.A total of 30 leaders have been given included in the committee along with all former Union ministers from the state. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB