Cong criticises Modi govt over Pak firing

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit Monday criticised the Narendra Modi government over firing by Pakistani troops and demanded more effective and meaningful steps to check such incidents.Two Army personnel and a porter lost their lives in separate incidents of sniping from across the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri and Jammu districts over the past three days.We are concerned over the increased number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan. 1,435 ceasefire violations have been recorded in the first seven months of this year, which is the highest in the last eight years.This is the worst atmosphere on the LOC and International Border (IB) in which our forces and civilians have suffered huge casualties, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said. PTI TAS GVS