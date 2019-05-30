scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Cong decides not to send spokespersons for TV debates

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Congress has decided not to send spokespersons fortelevision debates for a month.The move comes after the party's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.The Congress has often accused the media of being "biased" towards the Modi dispensation."@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month,"Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted."All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," he said.The Congress is currently facing a crisis with party president Rahul Gandhi adamant on his decision to quit after the poll debacle -- winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats -- and its state governments facing an uncertain future. PTI ASK CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos