Cong demands compensation to those killed, injured in Arunachal violence

Itanagar, Feb 26 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Tuesday urged Arunachal Pradesh's governor to announce a compensation of Rs two crore to the families of those killed in police firing recently during violent protests over granting of permanent residency to six non-native communities in the Northeastern state.In a memorandum to Governor Brigadier (retd) B D Mishra, president of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committte Takam Sanjoy said the party was committed to help restore normalcy in the Northeastern state, but it felt it will take time to die down in the larger social consciousness of the peaceful state after the "unprovoked killings, injuries and the damages thereof"."Therefore, we would like to place before you the following compensation demands for your kind consideration and subsequent recommendation to the state government for timely implementation."Rs two crore each to the families of the deceased killed by paramilitary forces withone regular government job to a family member, Rs 50 lakh each to those who sustained bullet injuries and Rs 5 lakh each to the ones with minor injuries," he said.Three persons were killed and several others injured during the violent protests over granting the permanent residence certificate (PRC) to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) communities living in Namsai and Changlang districts -- Deoris, Sonowal-Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis and Mishings -- and to the Gorkhas living in Vijaynagar.Most of these communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam.Sanjoy also appealed for full compensation to private individuals and establishments for the damages of movable and immovable properties, including buildings, commercial establishments, vehicles.The Congress leader said full compensation to the artists who came to perform on the 'Statehood Day' for the damages of their equipments, instruments and other high valueaccessories."Withdrawal of all pending cases booked against the individuals and groups involved in the PRC protests in the twin capitals and other parts of the state," Sanjoy said.Curfew was clamped in Itanagar and adjoining Naharlagun town on Saturday, but it did not deter protesters from venturing into the troubled streets that were scene of pitched battles with security forces over the next two days.No major incident of violence has been reported from anywhere since Monday morning as Arunachal Scouts, an infantry regiment of the Army trained in mountain warfare, marched through the streets of the two towns to instill confidence among people and ward off possible violence, officials said.