Cong demands law for protecting domestic workers's rights

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday demanded passing of a bill protecting the rights of domestic workers in the upcoming Parliament session, asserting that a central law aimed at securing descent working conditions for them and regulating of placement agencies was the need of the hour. Arbind Singh, Chairman of the All India Unorganized Workers Congress (AIUWC), alleged that the policy on domestic workers envisioned by the government was not all encompassing and lacks in addressing core issues and rights of domestic workers.At a press conference here, he said domestic workers across the country will demonstrate before Parliament and in their respective states and districts on Monday to demand a law to protect and promote their employment and social security.The domestic workers of Delhi will gather at Jantar Mantar and march towards Parliament at 1:00 PM raising issues of their harassment and demanding end of their troubles by enacting of a law.Singh said that a law aimed at securing descent-working conditions and regulating placement agencies was the need of the hour. The comprehensive draft law for domestic workers looking at various aspects such as regulation of working condition, fixation of wages, holidays, regulation of placement agencies, and social security, has been submitted by AIUWC to the government.A delegation will also submit a memorandum to the Prime Minster's Office (PMO) demanding law for domestic workers. PTI ASK KJ