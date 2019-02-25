Cong demands sacking of Arunachal govt for 'failure' to curb violence

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Opposition Congress in Arunachal Pradesh Monday demanded the sacking of the BJP government in the state for its alleged failure in curbing the recent violence and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incidents.In a memorandum submitted to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the Congress claimed there has been "gross mismanagement" by the Pema Khandu-led government in handling "peaceful protests" against the move to grant Permanent Resident Certificates to six communities, leading to loss of human lives and damages to properties of such magnitude which the state has never witnessed in its history.The Congress demanded setting up of a Commission of Enquiry, preferably by a sitting high court judge or a retired chief justice of high court, on firing and killing of innocent and unarmed protestors. It also sought immediate sacking of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who hails from the state.The memorandum was signed by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Takam Sanjoy, former chief minister Nabam Tuki and Congress general secretary (in-charge of Northeast) Luizinho Faleiro.The Congress leaders said there has been continuing deterioration of the law and order in Arunachal Pradesh leading to the unprovoked killing of three innocents by the police forces and injury to 15 others."We are receiving reports that the situation remains volatile and further escalation is expected with the violence and unrest rapidly spreading to other parts of the state. The state government law and order machinery is in a state of complete collapse."The situation warrants that the Centre takes a serious view on these developments. The state government has completely failed and remains a mute spectator to the unfolding events over the past two days," the leaders said in the memorandum.Three people lost their lives during violent protests over granting the PRC to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APSTs) communities living in Namsai and Changlang districts -- Deoris, Sonowal-Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis and Mishings -- and to the Gorkhas living in Vijaynagar.Most of these communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam.Curfew was clamped in Itanagar and adjoining Naharlagun town on Saturday, but it did not deter protesters from venturing into the troubled streets that were scene of pitched battles with security forces over the last three days. No major incident of violence has been reported from anywhere since Monday morning as Arunachal Scouts, an infantry regiment of the Army trained in mountain warfare, marched through the streets of the two towns to instill confidence among people and ward off possible violence, officials said. PTI ACB ACB TIRTIR