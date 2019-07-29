Cong demands SC takes note of accident involving Unnao rape survivor

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Congress on Monday demanded that the Supreme Court takes note of the accident involving the Unnao rape survivor and intervenes in the rape case, in which an Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA is an accused.In the Sunday accident, a car carrying the 19-year-old woman, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, her family and lawyer was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. While her two family members were killed in the accident, she and her lawyer were critically injured.Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari alleged that the voice of the victim was being suppressed."We demand that the Supreme Court takes note of the incident involving the Unnao rape victim. The 'miscarriage of justice' taking place... and the voice of victims being suppressed will stop only when the apex court directly intervenes and takes note of the entire inquiry into the Unnao rape case," he said.The demand came on a day when the Uttar Pradesh government said it is ready to order a CBI probe into the road accident in Rae Bareli. The mother of the rape survivor has alleged that the accident is a conspiracy to wipe out her family.Also referring to a retired Army captain beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, the Congress spokesperson said, "The law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh is going out of control of the state government as incidents of crime are on the rise each passing day."The 64-year-old retired Army captain Amanullah and his wife were attacked by a group of unidentified people with sticks who barged into their house on Saturday night in Godiyan ka Purva village. Amanullah died on the spot. PTI SKC NSDNSD