Cong expels Gurwinder Singh Bali from primary membership

Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) The Congress Monday expelled party spokesperson Gurwinder Singh Bali from its primary membership for six years for his "anti-party activities and acts of indiscipline".The decision was taken by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) election management committee chairman Laal Singh.Bali had been shunted out for his "anti-party activities and acts of indiscipline", a PPCC spokesperson said in an official statement. Any instance of violation of party's ethics and principles would be viewed strictly, Singh said, adding that anyone found guilty of such conduct would be dealt with strongly.Bali, a ticket aspirant from the Anandpur Sahib seat, raised a banner of revolt after the Congress fielded former Union minister Manish Tewari from the constituency.Reiterating the need to work cohesively to ensure accomplishment of the Congress' 'Mission 13', Laal Singh said the party's rank and file were upbeat and enthusiastic and it would register a thumping win at all the 13 seats in Punjab. PTI CHS DPBDPB