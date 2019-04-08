Cong fields ex-BJP rebel Kirti Azad from Dhanbad in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Congress Monday fielded former BJP leader Kirti Azad from Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand. The party also fielded Kalicharan Munda from Khunti ST seat in Jharkhand, a party statement said. Azad, a former BJP MP from Dharbhanga in Bihar had to shift out after the seat was given to the RJD as part of the seat sharing arrangement for the alliance in the state. The cricketer-turned-politician was seeking to contest from his Dharbhanga seat, but had to relent after senior Congress leadership intervened. Azad, who was suspended by the ruling BJP for anti-party activities, had joined the Congress in February. PTI SKC AAR