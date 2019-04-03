Cong fields ex-rail min Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh, Preneer Kaur from Patiala

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday fielded former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife and former Union minister Preneet Kaur from Patiala for the upcoming parliamentary polls.Bansal had to quit as the railway minister in the UPA government after his nephew was found accepting bribe for appointments in the Railways.The Congress released a list 20 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls -- six in Punjab, four in Gujarat, three in Jharkhand, two each in Odisha and Karnataka and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.The opposition party has fielded former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay from Ranchi in Jharkhand.In Himachal Pradesh, the party cleared the name of Pawan Kajal from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat.In Punjab, it re-nominated sitting MPs Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana and Santosh Singh Chaudhary from Jalandhar.In Hoshiarpur, the party fielded Raj Kumar Chhabbewal. PTI SKC RC