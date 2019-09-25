Cong fields former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria as candidate for Jhabua bypoll in MP

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday fielded its former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria as its candidate for the upcoming assembly bypoll in Jhabua-ST constituency in Madhya Pradesh.The party also cleared the candidature of Dilip Kumar Panda from Bijepur assembly constituency in Odisha."Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved proposals for the candidature of Kantilal Bhuria as party candidate to contest the by-elections to the Jhabua-ST constituency in Madhya Pradesh and Dilip Kumar Panda from Bijepur in Odisha," a party statement said.Bhuria had unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha election.The by-elections to these seats would be held on October 21 and the results would be out on October 24. The last date for filing nominations for these bypolls is September 30. PTI SKC SKC SNESNE