Cong fields Kamal Nath's son Nakul from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday fielded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. The party also announced that Kamal Nath will contest the bypoll from the Chhindwara assembly constituency. A total of 12 Lok Sabha candidates were declared by the Congress for Madhya Pradesh, including Nakul Nath from Chhindwara, Congress Working Committee member Arun Yadav from Khandwa, and Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur. The total number of Lok Sabha seats on which the Congress has declared its candidates is 369.