Cong fields Ranvir Sharma for Agra Noth assembly bypoll

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday named Ranvir Sharma as its candidate for the by-election to the Agra North assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The bypoll in Agra North was necessitated following the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jagan Prasad Garg earlier this month. The Election Commission last week had announced the schedule for by-elections to Agra North and Darjeeling Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, respectively. The polling in both the seats will take place on May 19, while the counting of votes will done on May 23. PTI ASK AQS