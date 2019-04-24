Cong files complaint against BJP's Mandi candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma

Shimla, Apr 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress has lodged a complaint with the ECI against BJP's Mandi candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma after Income Tax officials condoned him for not filing his tax returns over the last four years. The IT officials condoned the delay within three days of his filing an application on April 15. Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore alleged that in his affidavit submitted to IT authorities, Sharma said he could not file his IT returns because he was busy serving as a public servant. "We have lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and will wait for its decision. The party will decide future course of action after ECI's decision in this regard," Rathore said. The BJP MP was not immediately available for comments. PTI DJI SNESNE