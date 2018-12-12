Cong gives business suspension notice in RS to discuss Rafale deal

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Congress today gave a notice for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the alleged corruption in the purchase of 36 fighter jets from France under a government to government deal and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue.Deputy Leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma moved a notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Council of States seeking suspension of all business of the House to discuss the Rafale purchase.The notice read, This House expresses its serious concern over the irregularities and alleged corruption in the acquisition of Rafale jets. The arbitrary decision has resulted in loss of technology transfer, manufacture of 108 fighter jets by HAL and massive loss to national exchequer. The scam be investigated by a JPC to fix accountability.Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been alleging corruption and favour to private industrialists in the Rafale purchase and leading the demand for a JPC in the matter.The issue of Rafale purchase was also discussed at a meeting of opposition parties held on Monday to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in 2019.Rahul Gandhi had said after the meeting that "there was consensus in the opposition that the Rafale scam needs to be probed. PTI SKC RCJ