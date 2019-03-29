Cong gives ticket to Ashok Gehlot's son, fields Jaswant Singh's son from Barmer

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Congress late Thursday night issued a list of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Jodhpur and former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra from Barmer. The party's latest list has 19 candidate for Rajasthan and six each for Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.With this, the number of total candidates announced by the party for the Lok Sabha polls has reached 293.In Rajasthan, the party has fielded former Union minister Jitendra Singh from Alwar, senior leaders Ramnarayan Meena from Kota, Savita Meena from Dausa (ST), Jyoti Khandelwal from Jaipur, Namo Narayan Meena from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur and Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur, among others. In Gujarat, the party announced Jagdish Thakor from Patan and Lalit Kagathara from Rajkot, among others. In Uttar Pradesh, it fielded Maj. JP Singh (Retd) from Sambhal, Niaz Ahmed from Deoria and Pankaj Niranjan from Phulpur, among others. PTI SKC ASK TIRTIRTIR