Cong govt 'misused police' to torture Pragya Thakur: RSS leader

Bhopal, Aug 1 (PTI) Apparently referring to slain IPS officer Hemant Karkare, senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar alleged that Congress government has "misused" the "uniform" to inflict torture on 2008 Malegaon accused Pragya Thakur to prove a conspiracy. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kumar said, "Karkare died of a terrorist bullet, therefore he is a martyr." Thakur had kicked off a huge controversy during the Lok Sabha election campaign when she said that Karkare had tortured her during the probe, and he died because of her "curse". Following massive backlash she had taken back her remark and apologised. "But Congress government misused the uniform (apparently referring to Maharashtra ATS chief Karkare) and had Sadhvi (Thakur) tortured to prove its conspiracy. Therefore, Congress and its leaders are completely guilty. To get it done through an (investigation) agency is a sin and crime. They (ATS) should not have done it," the RSS leader said. "They (ATS) should have resisted and should have told their boss (Karkare) that it cannot be done. Therefore, when you are glorifying a sacrifice, you should also take note of torture which took place," Kumar added, in a veiled attack on Karkare who died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Defending Thakur, now BJP MP from Bhopal, Kumar said "No agency has the permission to torture anyone by treating him or her as criminal until the charges are proved. Specially (nobody can) torture a woman. "When one grasps this, then only he or she would understand India's democracy," he added. The Congress on Thursday hit out at RSS leader Indresh for allegedly insulting Karkare, and asked whether the BJP believed he was not devoted towards his work. "The insult of martyr Hemant Karkare's uniform and dutifulness is inappropriate and undignified," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet. "Does the BJP believe that Hemant Karkare had misused his uniform. Was he not devoted towards his duties," Surjewala said. PTI MAS ADU KRK RCJ