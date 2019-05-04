Cong govt pushed Punjab back by two decades in two years: Sukhbir

Jalalabad (Pb), May 4(PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday accused the Congress government of pushing Punjab back by two decades in its two-year tenure. "The Amarinder Singh government in Punjab has pushed the state back by two decades and it will take a major effort to undo the damage which he has been doing to the state," Badal alleged. "Captain Amarinder Singh wasted all his own time and that of the state by remaining lost in leisure and pleasure, paying no heed to the sufferings and needs of the common people. He has undone the fruits of hard work for the people of the state," alleged Badal, who is contesting from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat. He claimed that people of Punjab were feeling "cheated" by the Congress-led government in the state. The Akali supremo also came down heavily on the government for causing "harassment and humiliation" to wheat growers at the grain markets. "There is an acute shortage of gunny bags resulting in glut and shortage of space because of which procurement is progressing at a snail's pace. Farmers are also being put through exploitation on discolouring of grains," he claimed. Badal said the people of Punjab were "paying the price of trusting Amarinder Singh's words". "They trusted him because he swore by the sacred Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh. No one could believe that someone could tell lies even after an oath by the 'Dashmesh Pita'," Badal said. He said he could not understand why the Amarinder Singh government was complaining of empty coffers despite "halting" all development projects and welfare initiatives started by the SAD-led government. Badal addressed public meetings at several villages including Ghubaya, Halim Wali, Roraan, Wali chakk Janisar, Paaliwala , Baahmani Wala. Punjab, which has 13 Lok Sabha seats, goes to polls in the seventh and last phase of the election on May 19. PTI CHS CK