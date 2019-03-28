Cong govt sat on Rafale deal, eyeing kickbacks

Dehradun, Mar 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday blamed the previous Congress-led governments for the delays in acquiring military hardware, claiming that the party was more focused on commissions from defence deals. Addressing a rally in Uttarakhands Rudrapur, he alleged that the Congress sat on the deal for the Rafale fighter jet as it was eyeing the malai (commission, kickbacks) from it. He said the Congress focus has been was on malai, not on national security. Earlier in the day, Modi addressed a rally in Meerut, kicking off his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh. PTI ALM ASHASH