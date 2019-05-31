Cong hails victory in local body polls in K'taka

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Congress Friday hailed its victory in local body elections in Karnataka saying it was glad that people changed their mind soon after the Lok Sabha elections, but raised the issue of efficacy of EVMs.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said while EVMs were used under the central Election Commission, those used during the local body polls were under the state chief electoral officer (CEO)."A resounding win for Congress in the Urban Local Body Polls held on May 29th in Karnataka, a month after LS Polls on April 19/23."In LS polls, EVMs under Central Election Commission used. In ULB polls, EVMs under State CEO used. Glad that people changed their mind and chose Congress," he said on Twitter.The Congress won the highest number of seats in civic polls across Karnataka on Friday, a turnaround for the party in the state where it was routed in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.While Congress bagged 509 of the total 1,221 wards in 56 urban local bodies (ULB) for which results were declared, the BJP got 366 wards, the state election commission said.The JD(S), which fought the polls alone, won 174 wards. Independent candidates emerged victorious in 160 wards, the BSP got 3, CPI(M) 2 and other parties secured 7. PTI SKC DPB