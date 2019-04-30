Cong has lies in its DNA: Adityanath

(Eds: Adding reports from Bahraich and Amethi) Lakhimpur Khiri/Bahraich/Amethi (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday charged that the Congress has "lies" in its DNA and asked how it will give "Nyay" when it has always done injustice.He also said there is no "dalali" in the BJP government and if funds are given under any scheme, they go straight to beneficiaries.Speaking at an election meeting, Adityanath said, "The Congress has lies in its DNA. They say they will give Nyay (justice)...we ask you have always done injustice with thepeople here. How will you give Nyay now."He was referring to the 'Ab Hoga Nyay' election tagline of the Congress.The chief minister said if five years of the BJP government are compared with 55 years of the Congress, and if two years of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh with 17years of the SP and BSP governments then the BJP will prove to be much better.He also said during the Congress governments, "Pakistani terrorists used to behead jawans, but now when soldiers are martyred, it is avenged by going inside Pakistan".Later, addressing an election rally in Bahraich, Adityanath said, "On internal and external fronts, the Modi government has done wonderful work. Terrorism and Naxalism, which had spread almost across the entire country, is now confined only in some districts of the country."He claimed during the reign of the SP and the BSP, there was no electricity as both indulged in "discrimination" in supplying power. "Both of them indulged in discrimination in supplying power. But our government has never indulged in discrimination when it comes to electricity distribution. In the BJP government, on one hand the poor people are getting houses, toilets and electricity, and on the other hand, an atmosphere has been created in the country," he said.Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP chief minister claimed, "When Modiji speaks in Sitapur, the prime minister of Pakistan sweats. This is new India."He also addressed an election meeting in Amethi and attacked the Congress. "Due to the policies of the Congress, the menace of terrorism and Naxalism germinated," Adityanath said.Bahraich and Amethi go to polls on May 6. PTI SAB/NAV KJKJ