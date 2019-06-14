Cong hits out at Centre over reported appointment of joint secys from pvt sector

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Congress Friday hit out at the BJP-led NDA government over its reported appointment of joint secretaries from the private sector without reservation and asked if it is fine to "sideline the Constitution" in the garb of inducting new talent.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited a media report which claimed that while inducting talent from the private sector at joint secretary level in April this year, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) adopted a procedure which did not require it to provide for quota to SC, ST and OBC candidates."The SC/ST/BC/OBC reservation done away with in appointment of 40 per cent joint secretaries. It is right to induct new talent in administration. But, in its garb, is it fine to sideline the Constitution?" he tweeted.First, the same 'single post cadre' argument was used to end reservation for SC/ST/BC/OBCs in universities, Surjewala claimed, adding it was taken back due to general elections and nationwide protests."If this parameter was wrong then, how can it be right in the appointment of joint secretaries," Surjewala asked in another tweet. PTI ASK NSDNSD