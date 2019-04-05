Cong hurting armed forces' morale by seeking AFSPA review: Modi

/R Dehradun, Apr 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of hurting the morale of the armed forces by seeking a review of the AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a rally in Dehradun, Modi termed the Congress' manifesto a "Dhakosla patra" and alleged that the grand old party had plans to trample and suppress the "honest' and "tax-paying" middle classes. The Congress is committing a "sin" by promising to revoke the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and do away with the sedition law just for votes, Modi said . PTI ALMHMB