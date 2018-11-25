Cong indulging in caste politics: PM

Alwar, Nov 25 (PTI) Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused it of indulging in caste politics and said the party has touched a "new low" and forgotten all courtesies. Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the prime minister also accused the Congress of using the threat of impeachment to "scare" judges. The Prime Minister said Congress did not remember B R Ambedkar and members of only one family were honoured with Bharat Ratna. Accusing the Congress of dragging the judiciary into politics, he alleged that if a Supreme Court judge does not work as per their "politics" then Congress MPs start "scaring" them in the name of impeachment. This is a dangerous game. Congress has no faith in the judiciary. They are working to scare judiciary on the grounds of their numbers in the Rajya Sabha but I we will not let this 'kala karnama' happen in the temple of democracy," he said. "I would also like to tell judges that do not be afraid and keep going on the path of justice, Modi said. PTI SDA DVDV