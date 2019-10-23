Cong issues notice to five Delhi unit leaders who spoke against Chacko

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee has issued show cause notice to five leaders of its Delhi unit for issuing public statement against senior party leaders, days after they had hit out at party's state in-charge P C Chacko and demanded his removal.The Committee has asked for an explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for issuing public statement against senior party leaders, Motilal Vora, Member Secretary, Central Disciplinary Action Committee, said in a statement.The show cause notice was issued to former Delhi ministers Kiran Walia, Mangatram Singhal and Ramakant Goswami, and councillors Rohit Manchanda and Jitendra Kumar Kochar."They have been asked to explain within 15 days that is on or before November 17, 2019 failing which appropriate action will be initiated against them," the statement said.At a press conference last month, Singhal, Walia, Goswami and Kochar had demanded party Chacko's removal, accusing him of "leaking" a personal letter written by Sandeep Dikshit, son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Manchanda had also spoken out against Chacko.They had levelled allegations of corruption against Chacko and demanded Congress president Sonia Gandhi to form a committee to probe the matter.However, Chacko had denied the charges saying he has sent Dikshit's letter to Gandhi.Dikshit had also accused Chacko of "leaking" his personal letter to the media. PTI ASK ASK SOMSOM