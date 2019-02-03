Cong issues whip to MPs to be present at LS

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Congress has issued a whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha for their compulsory presence in the Lower House throughout the week from Monday. According to sources, the Congress has asked all its party MPs in the Lok Sabha to be present during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and the discussion on the interim budget. Congress' chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has asked the members to be present from Monday to Friday this week. "All members of Congress party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the House on February 4,5,6,7 and 8, 2019, without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as most urgent," the three-line whip to Congress members said. The Congress party wants that all its members be present during the two key discussions to be held during the week. PTI SKCHMB