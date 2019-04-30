Cong, its chief Rahul 'sulked' after Balakot airstrike: Amit Shah

(Eds: Combining related stories) Dausa/Alwar/Bharatpur, Apr 30 (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah Tuesday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he and his party "sulked" after the Balakot airstrike as his dreams of becoming prime minister got shattered.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the security of the country and has given befitting replies to terrorists, he said.The BJP chief addressed election rallies in Rajasthan's Dausa, Bibi Rani in Alwar and Lohagarh of Bharatpur district."Rahul baba and his company sulked after the airstrike in Balakot in Pakistan. His dream of becoming the country's prime minister got shattered. Now, they are seeking proof of the airstrike for vote bank," Shah said in Dausa.The Indian Air Force had carried out a strike on a terrorist camp in Balakot on February 26 after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14. There was grief only at two places after the airstrike Pakistan and at the office of Rahul Gandhi, he alleged in the rally in Alwar. Shah also hit out at Congress leader Sam Pitroda for seeking information on the death toll in the airstrike. "Rahul baba's guru Sam Pitroda had said that two-four kids made a mistake. Bombs should not be dropped and talks should be held. I want to ask you what should have been done. Bombs should be dropped or not?" Shah asked the gathering.Congress may do 'Ilu-Ilu' (abbreviation of I Love You) with terrorists, but the BJP will not play this game and not compromise with the country's security, he said. "Sonia (Gandhi)-Manmohan (Singh) government was in power for 10 years and 'alia, malia, jamalia' (referring to terrorists) from Pakistan intruded and beheaded our soldiers, but 'mouni (silent) baba' did not even speak a word," the BJP chief said in Dausa.The Modi government will reply with double the force if a bullet is fired from Pakistan.The government cannot compromise with the security of the country, Shah said."Elections will come and go. Someone will win and someone will lose.Whatever has to happen will happen but there can be no compromise with the security of 'Bharat Mata (the country)'," he said.He said Gandhi is asking what the BJP did in Rajasthan."We have been in government (at the Centre) for just five years.Your four generations have ruled the country for 55 years," Shah said targeting the Congress.In Bharatpur, Shah said under the previous Congress government corruption flourished everywhere. The previous Congress rule was mired with corruption and scam of Rs 12 lakh crore, whereas there is no such allegation against the present BJP government, he said.Shah claimed that the Congress president misquoted a Supreme Court judgment to call 'chowkidar chor hai'.Prime Minister Modi refers to himself as the 'chowkidar' (watchman) of the nation."He called Modi ji a thief by misquoting a Supreme Court judgment and later he had to apologise," Shah said.India was looking for a leader like Narendra Modi for 70 years.The nation wanted such a person to become the prime minister who would work hard for the poor, tribals and backward, the BJP chief said.He alleged that the Congress has an agreement with the National Conference, which has been advocating for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir."Should there be two prime ministers in the country?" Shah asked the gathering in Dausa.He said as long as there is life in the last BJP worker, nobody can separate Kashmir from India."Even if the BJP is not in power, nobody can separate Kashmir from India," Shah said. People have to choose between the Congress, which has proposed to repeal an section in the IPC pertaining to sedition, and the BJP, which will remove Article 370 of the Constitution from Kashmir when Modi becomes prime minister again, the BJP chief said.The article grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.The Congress has promised to repeal Section 124A (sedition law) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), if voted to power."Rahul Baba has proposed to scrap sedition section (of the IPC).Some people in JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) had raised the slogan 'Bharat tere tukade honge', but instead of sending such people to jail, the Congress is talking about scrapping the sedition section," he said.Shah asserted that the one of the party's agenda is to throw out infiltrators from the country."You bring a Modi government again and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Assam to Gujarat, we will find out each and every intruder and throw them out of the country one by one," he said. Modi did not take a single holiday and worked to bring about a change in the lives of the poor in the past five years, but Gandhi enjoys vacations abroad as the temperature in the country soars, Shah claimed.The BJP government has come out with a manifesto promising zero per cent interest on loans given to farmers and pension for farmers and labourers who are above the age of 60 years, he said.There will be a house for everyone and toilet, electricity and LPG cylinder in each house when the BJP comes to power again, Shah said. PTI AG ANBANB