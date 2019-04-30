Cong, its chief Rahul 'sulked' after Balakot airstrike: Amit Shah

(Eds: Updating with more details) Dausa, Apr 30 (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah Tuesday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he and his party "sulked" after the airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot as his dreams of becoming prime minister got shattered.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the security of the country and has given befitting replies to terrorists, he said while addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Dausa area."Rahul baba and his company sulked after the airstrike in Balakot in Pakistan. His dream of becoming the country's prime minister got shattered. Now, they are seeking proof of the airstrike for vote bank," the BJP chief said. The Indian Air Force had carried out a strike on a terrorist camp in Balakot on February 26 after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14. He said Gandhi is asking what the BJP did in Rajasthan."We have been in government (at the Centre) for just five years.Your four generations have ruled the country for 55 years," Shah said targeting the Congress."Sonia (Gandhi)-Manmohan (Singh) government was in power for 10 years and 'alia, malia, jamalia' (referring to terrorists) from Pakistan intruded and beheaded our soldiers, but 'mouni (silent) baba' did not even speak a word," he said.The Modi government will reply with double the force if a bullet is fired from Pakistan.The government cannot compromise with the security of the country, Shah said."Elections will come and go. Someone will win and someone will lose.Whatever has to happen will happen but there can be no compromise with the security of 'Bharat Mata (the country)'," he said.India was looking for a leader like Narendra Modi for 70 years.The nation wanted such a person to become the prime minister who would work hard for the poor, tribals and backward, the BJP chief said.He alleged that the Congress has an agreement with the National Conference, which has been advocating for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir."Should there be two prime ministers in the country?" Shah asked the gathering.He said as long as there is life in the last BJP worker, nobody can separate Kashmir from India."Even if the BJP is not in power, nobody can separate Kashmir from India," Shah said.People have to choose between the Congress, which has proposed to repeal an section in the IPC pertaining to sedition, and the BJP, which will remove Article 370 of the Constitution from Kashmir when Modi becomes prime minister again, the BJP chief said.The article grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.The Congress has promised to repeal Section 124A (sedition law) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), if voted to power."Rahul Baba has proposed to scrap sedition section (of the IPC).Some people in JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) had raised the slogan 'Bharat tere tukade honge', but instead of sending such people to jail, the Congress is talking about scrapping the sedition section," he said.Shah asserted that the one of the party's agenda is to throw out infiltrators from the country."You bring a Modi government again and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Assam to Gujarat, we will find out each and every intruder and throw them out of the country one by one," he said.Modi did not take a single holiday and worked to bring about a change in the lives of the poor in the past five years, but Gandhi enjoys vacations abroad as the temperature in the country soars, Shah claimed.The BJP government has come out with a manifesto promising zero per cent interest on loans given to farmers and pension for farmers and labourers who are above the age of 60 years, he said.There will be a house for everyone and toilet, electricity and LPG cylinder in each house when the BJP comes to power again, Shah said. PTI AG ANBANB