Cong-JD(S) coordination committee meeting on Wednesday

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The coordination committee meeting of the Congress-JD(S) government will be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday in which issues such as Cabinet expansion and differences on certain matters is expected to be discussed. The five-member committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss a host of issues, JD(S) leader Danish Ali said. Differences over certain issues among the alliance partners, Cabinet expansion and appointment to various boards are likely to be discussed.