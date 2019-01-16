Cong-JD(S) govt in Karnataka stable and strong; BJP trying to destabilise it: Kharge

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is "stable and strong", Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said Wednesday and accused the BJP of trying to destabilise it.At a press conference here, he said there was no crisis for the government in Karnataka.The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is stable and strong and will continue to be so, he said.The BJP is trying to destabilise the government, Kharge alleged.Two MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support to the seven-month-old government led by H D Kumaraswamy amid charges of horse trading levelled against each other by the ruling coalition and the BJP. PTI SKC ASK ZMN