Cong, JDS ministers in K'taka resign to enable cabinet reshuffle

(Eds: Eds: Combining resignations of Cong, JDS ministers) Bengaluru, Jul 8 (PTI) In a bid to save the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka tottering on the brink of collapse after 13 MLAs quit, ministers of both the parties resigned "voluntarily" Monday to enable a reshuffle of the cabinet and make way for the disgruntled legislators. Shortly after Congress ministers decided to resign at a breakfast meeting held at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence here, the JDS representatives toofollowed suit after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met leaders of the national party, setting the stage for the reshuffle. Kumaraswamy held discussions with Congress leaders after the breakfast meeting at Parameshwara's residence. All 21 ministers of Congress and nine of the JDS have submitted their resignations from the 13-month old coalition ministry. The decision was taken two days after 13 MLAs -- ten of the Congress and three of JDS -- submitted their resignations from the Assembly membership, plunging the government into a serious crisis. They are now staying at a hotel in Mumbai. "All ministers from #JDS have submitted their resignations just like the 21 ministers from #Congress. Cabinet reshuffle will happen soon, a tweet on the official page of the Chief Minister's Office said. Briefing reporters about the breakfast meeting, Venugopal said they held detailed discussions on Sunday and Monday in the "larger interest" of the party. "Today morning we met the ministers. In the prevailing condition, the ministers themselves voluntarily resigned from ministership as far as the Congress ministers are concerned," he said. The ministers have left it to the party to take necessary decisions to reshuffle the cabinet and to settle the issues in the present scenario, he said. "I sincerely thank the ministers for their decision and their attitude to sacrifice their ministership for uniting the party and defeating the anti-democratic attitude of the BJP to destabilise the government," Venugopal said. Stating that all 21 ministers have resigned voluntarily, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, adding they have full faith in the party and have given full freedom to it to reshuffle the Ministry. The ministers, including Shivanada Patil and R V Deshpande, who were absent due to personal reasons had given their consent over phone and will submit their resignation, he said, adding Shankar an independent MLA, who recently became aMinister under Congress quota, also offered his resignation, but they had not taken it. Under the coalition arrangement, out of the total 34 ministerial positions, Congress and JD(S) have shared 22 and 12 berths respectively. Congress had filled in all its berths while there are two vacancies under JD(S) share after Nagesh's resignation Monday as he was made minister under the regional party's quota. Venugopal said the Congress was ready to discuss all issues and asked the MLAs who have resigned to come back. "We are confident they will come back and this government will continue," he said. Accusing the saffron party of trying to destabilise the dispensation, he said: "This is the sixth time the BJP has tried to destabilise the coalition government in the state. "They have tried five times in the past, but failed miserably. This time also, they will fail. They are using money power and central agencies to destabilise the government," Venugopal alleged. Asserting that Congress would "strongly face" the situation, he said the party believed in its strength in Karnataka. "We are still confident that this government will continue, he added. Siddaramaiah too charged BJP with luring the coalition MLAs and trying to destabilise the government. He said the reshuffle will be done based on eligibility, social justice and regional balance. In a message to the disgruntled MLAs, he said: "I want to tell them don't fall pray to BJPs allurements, we will listen to you and sort out your issues, don't take hastydecision. This is my request to them on behalf of the party," he said, adding efforts were on to pacify them. He said cabinet reshuffle will happen as soon as possible after discussion with party high-command. "We are not making this offer of ministry to all of them who have camped in Mumbai. Those who are disgruntled, unhappy, and those who are eligible (to become Ministers)....we are going to accommodate them, he added. PTI KSU VS TVS