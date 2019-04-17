Cong leader among four arrested for looting cash in Dehradun

Dehradun, Apr 17 (PTI) Four people, including a Congress leader and two cops, have been arrested for allegedly looting cash from a property dealer here under the pretext of seizing illegal money during electioneering, police said Wednesday.Congress leader Anupam Sharma, Sub-Inspector Dinesh Negi, Constable Manoj Adhikari and Himanshu Upadhyay, who worked as a driver in the police department, were arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday night, they said.The incident had occurred here on the night of April 4 when police were checking vehicles ahead of the April 11 Lok Sabha elections in the state, officials said.In his complaint, property dealer Anurodh Panwar alleged that he was travelling in his car with the cash in a black bag when he was accosted by the four accused, who seized the bag, saying it was illegal money.However, when he enquired at the police station a few days later as to where the money had been deposited, he did not get a satisfactory reply, the complainant claimed.Panwar then approached the higher authorities following which a probe was launched by the special task force. PTI DPT ALM IJT