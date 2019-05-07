Cong leader Duli Chand Lohiya joins AAP

(Eds: Correcting Kejriwal's quote in para 2) New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said Congress leader Duli Chand Lohiya has joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal welcomed him and said "with Duli Chand Lohiya in AAP, the party will have an upper hand in the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency area", the AAP said in a statement.The statement quoted Lohiya as saying that he was inspired by the work of the AAP in Delhi. He said he joined the AAP as policies of the Congress were "anti-people" and it had no vision for Delhi.AAP West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar, welcoming Lohiya into the party, said his joining would help the AAP not only in Rajouri Garden but across West Delhi. PTI UZM SMNSMN