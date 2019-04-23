Cong leader Hooda, JJP leader Digvijay Chautala file nominations from Sonipat

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and leader of newly floated Jannayak Janata Party Digvijay Chautala filed their nominations from Sonipat seat on Tuesday, the last day of submitting papers for the 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana.Hooda was accompanied by his wife Asha Hooda and MP son Deepender Singh when he filed the nomination papers before the returning officer at Sonipat.As per the affidavit filed before the returning officer by Hooda, 72, the total value of his own moveable assets that includes cash in hand, bank deposits, investments in gold jewellery is over Rs two crore.The value of moveable assets of his wife Asha Hooda is around Rs 2.28 crore.While Hooda possesses gold jewellery weighing 1,850 g valued at nearly Rs 57 lakh, Asha Hooda, a housewife, has3,300 g of gold jewellery valued at over Rs one crore, as per the affidavit.The value of immoveable assets of the two-time chief minister is nearly Rs 4.63 crore, while that of his wife is about Rs 6.59 crore.Hooda, who is the Congress' sitting MLA from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi segment in Rohtak district, had last contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2004 from Rohtak and won.He, however, quit the Lok Sabha seat following his election to the state legislature from the Kiloi assembly constituency in 2005 when he was handpicked by the party high command and chosen as the chief minister.The Rohtak seat was later contested by his son Deepender Singh, who has been MP from there ever since.Hooda remained the chief minister of Haryana between 2005-2014.In his affidavit, the Congress leader has also mentioned some of the cases against him, including the one registered in September last year, in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal. Hooda had earlier dubbed the cases against him registered during the tenure of the present BJP government as a "political vendetta".The liabilities which stand against Hooda is an amount of Rs 14.40 lakh which he owes to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, of which he is a member, towards "motor car advance".The Congress leader, who holds a post-graduate degree in law, owns a 2016 Toyota Crysta.He also has a revolver, one rifle and a pistol, each valued at Rs 50,000.Meanwhile, Digvijay Chautala, who also filed his nomination from Sonipat, has assets valued at nearly Rs 25 crore.He has outstanding liabilities of nearly Rs 10 crore.Chautala had fought the Jind bypolls in January this year and finished at the second spot.The AAP had extended its support to Chautala in the bypolls, which the ruling BJP had won.On Sunday, the Congress had fielded its heavyweight Hooda from the Sonipat seat. The ruling BJP has re-nominated its sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik from the Sonipat parliamentary constituency.Sonipat has a sizeable number of Jat voters and both Hooda and Chautala belong to the Jat community.The JJP was formed after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal following a family feud in the Chautala clan.The filing of nominations for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana began on April 16 and came to a close on April 23. The polling for the seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 12. PTI SUN VSD KJ