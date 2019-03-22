scorecardresearch
Cong leader Jitin Prasada terms speculation of joining BJP "hypothetical"

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Friday dubbed the speculation of him joining archrival BJP "hypothetical". There is a buzz that Prasada, who has been been fielded by the party from the Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls, will join the BJP. Responding to questions posed by reporters on whether he would join the BJP, the former Union minister said, "Why should I answer hypothetical questions?" PTI PR AAR

