Cong leaders condole Reddy's demise

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Top Congress leaders condoled the demise of former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy on Sunday, with Rahul Gandhi describing him as a distinguished parliamentarian and the son of Telangana. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said Reddy was a treasure of wisdom and knowledge. "Deeply saddened by the untimely passing away of my friend and veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy. He was a treasure of wisdom and knowledge. My condolences to the bereaved family," Singh said. Reddy died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Sunday. The 77-year-old held key portfolios in various governments. He was a four-time MLA, a Lok Sabha MP for five terms and a member of Rajya Sabha for two terms. "I'm sorry to hear about the sad demise of former Union Minister & veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy Garu," Gandhi tweeted. "An outstanding parliamentarian, great son of Telangana, he dedicated his entire life towards public service. My deepest condolences to his family & friends." Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Reddy. "Behind every word that he spoke or wrote, there was deep scholarship and a passion that was remarkable. He effortlessly combined old world values and the new world's technologies," he said. Chidambaram said Reddy would be greatly missed by his friends, admirers and the Telugu people. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy. A senior Congress leader, he served as an LS MP 5 times, an RS MP 2 times and as an MLA 4 times. We hope his family and friends find strength in their time of grief," the Congress tweeted. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he was extremely saddened at the unfortunate demise of Reddy. "He stood for modern values of democracy and was known for impeccable honesty in administration. May his soul rest in peace," Surjewala tweeted. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Reddy, with whom he shared a personal bond. "My heartfelt condolences to his family members, may god give them strengthmay his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed sadness to hear about Reddy's demise. "I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul. My heartfelt condolences to the family and their colleagues," Hooda said. Telangana Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy said the principles of secularism and probity in public life were extremely close to his heart. "Shri Jaipal Reddy garu was an Outstanding Orator, an Intellectual Giant and a Great Human Being. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and his supporters during this hour of grief," he said. PTI SKCHMB