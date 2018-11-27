Cong leaders creating trust deficit in country's politics: Rajnath

Dholpur/Jaipur, Nov 26 (PTI) On campaign trail in poll-bound Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday accused Congress leaders of creating a "trust deficit" in the country's politics and said it is the BJP government which works for the development of the people.They have not even spared the prime minister's mother. Prime minister is an institution and not an individual, he said.Congress leader Raj Babbar had a few days back compared the falling value of Indian rupee with the age of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben during campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh elections.There is a difference between what Congress leaders say and what they do. They created trust deficit in politics in the country and BJP has taken it as a challenge. BJP governments work and they have shown this, Singh said at a public meeting in Amber constituency of Jaipur.He said Ravana was more intelligent and richer, yet Lord Ram is worshipped because he followed maryada (honour) in his life.At an election rally at Rajakhedra Assembly constituency in Dholpur district, Singh said security is very important for the development of the country and the troops of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces are protecting the nation without caring for their lives.He said Indian forces are giving befitting replies to terrorist and there will be no compromise on nation's security.Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to improve relations with Pakistan but the neighbouring country remained the same, Singh said, adding the jawans have been asked not to count bullets in case of firing from across the border.Hailing PM Modi for his leadership, he claimed that India has become the fastest growing economy in the world due to the Centre's policies which is a matter of pride.Targeting former Union minister C P Joshi for his caste jibe at Modi while campaigning in Nathdwara constituency from where he is contesting, Singh said that the country will not run on the lines of casteism."The country will run only on the lines of justice and humanity," he said. Addressing a poll meeting in Rajasthan on Thursday, Joshi had reportedly said that Modi, BJP MP Uma Bharti and Hindu activist Sadhvi Ritambhara are from "lower castes" and know nothing of Hinduism. He said it is the Brahmins who are learned and know of Hinduism. PTI CORR SDA NSD