Cong leader's killing in Faridabad reflects deteriorating law-and-order situation in Hry: Rahul

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday condemned the killing of the party's Haryana unit leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.He prayed for peace of the departed soul."The killing of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad is a condemnable, shameful and tragic incident. It reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Haryana. May Chaudharuy's soul rest in peace and may God provide his family the strength to bear this loss," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. PTI SKC SID MIN NSDNSD
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today