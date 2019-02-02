Cong leaders visibly shaken by budget: Shah

Dehradun, Feb 2 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Saturday claimed Congress leaders were visibly shaken by the Budget proposals presented in Parliament when they should have been happy if they sympathised with poor famers. "Unkey chehron ki hawaiyaan udd gayi," he said, using a Hindi expression. "If the Modi government did something good for poor farmers and you claim to be their sympathisers, the budget should have brought a smile to your face instead of making you sad," Shah said. The BJP referred to Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, and party chief Rahul Gandhi. "Why didn't the relief announced for small and marginal farmers bring a smile to your face. What is your purpose in politics, he asked. The BJP chief alleged that the Congress' sole aim was to grab power. He said the Centre will spend Rs 75,000 crore to provide income support of Rs 6,000 per year to every small and marginal farmer. He said 12 crore farmers will benefit by the move. The Congress had criticised the Budget by dubbing it an "election manifesto" and the party had accused the Modi government of "bribing" voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in its "full-fledged budget" instead of an interim one. PTI ALM AAR