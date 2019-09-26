Cong leaders wish former PM Manmohan Singh on birthday

New Delhi,Sep 26 (PTI) Top Congress leaders on Thursday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday and recalled his dedication and selfless service to nation building.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished good health and happiness to Singh, who turned 87 today."On his birthday, let us acknowledge Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's selfless service, dedication & incredible contribution to the cause of nation building. My best wishes to him on his birthday. I pray for his good health and happiness in the years to come," Gandhi said on Twitter. Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, asked his family to tweet on his behalf and wished Singh on his birthday."I urge the Government to listen to the wisdom of Dr Manmohan Singh. If anyone can show the way for the country to come out of the current economic slump, it is Dr Singh," he said on Twitter.Chidambaram also said "The fundamental error of the Government's approach is that it has not understood the main causative factor of the economic slowdown - it is lack of demand and a growing pessimism about jobs, wages and opportunities". Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Singh's wisdom is needed now more than even before, as he recalled his momentous days and the historic budget of 1991."Today Dr Manmohan Singh turns 87. He transformed the Indian economy with his budget of July 24 1991. I have described those momentous days in To the Brink & Back: India's 1991 Story. His wisdom is needed now more than ever before," Ramesh tweeted.The Congress also put out a video detailing the life of Singh."As we celebrate Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, we look back at some of his greatest achievements. He has served our country for several decades & continues to do so with his renowned intelligence, humility & dedication," the party said on its official Twitter handle.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also wished him on his birthday."Best wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. #ManmohanSingh Ji on his birthday. Wish him a long, healthy and happy life" Gehlot tweeted."Best wishes to Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. He played a vital role in India's recognition as an Economic Superpower and the nation will forever be indebted for same. May God bless him with health & happiness," Amarinder Singh said.DMK chief MK Stalin said, "I wish former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh a very happy birthday.""Our country continues to benefit from Dr Singh's leadership in Parliament and politics. I wish him many more years in service to the country and its people" he said. PTI SKC DVDV