Cong leading in 100 seats in Rajasthan, BJP in 78

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) The Congress was leading in 100 seats leaving behind the BJP which was ahead in 78 seats in Rajasthan, poll officials said Tuesday. The CPM was leading in two seats, the BSP in two seats and independents in 12 seats and others on four seats, they said. Several ministers, including state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria and Transport Minister Yoonus Khan, were trailing in the initial round of counting. Besides them, Social Justice Minister Arun Chaturvedi (Civil lines), Water Resources Minister Rampratap (Hanumangarh) Agriculture Minister Prabhu Lal saini (Anta), UDH Minister Srichand Kriplani (Nimahera), Gopalan Minster Otaram Devasi (Sirohi seat), Cooperative Minister Ajay Singh (Degana) are trailing. Ministers who are leading are -- Health Minister Kalicharan (Malvia nagar), Panchayti Raj Minister Rajendra Rathore (Churu), speaker Kailash Meghwal (Shahpura), Education Minister Vasudev Devnani (Ajmer north) area. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading in Jhalrapatan constituency with a margin of over 17,327 votes. Congress candidate and veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh is trailing. PCC president Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan former chief minister Ashok Gehlot are leading in Tonk and Sardarpura seats, respectively. Congress candidate and discus throw gold medalist in the 2010 commonwealth games Krishna Poonia is leading in Sadulpur constituency by 646 votes. The BJP headquarters in the state wore a deserted look whereas Congress workers thronged outside the RPCC office with drums and sweets to celebrate. Raje and state BJP chief Madan Lal Saini reached the party headquarters even as the mood inside was also not exciting as only a few party functionaries sitting in front of four television screens were following the results. "These are early trends as several rounds of counting is yet to be done," a BJP spokesperson said. PTI AG SDA SNESNESNE