Cong meeting of general secys, state incharges postponed to Thursday

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday postponed to Thursday morning a meeting of its general secretaries and state incharges to discuss the arrangements for the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi. Sources said some senior Congress leaders were busy in the Rajya Sabha as the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was being taken up by the House. The meeting convened AICC general secretary KC Venugopal was scheduled for Wednesday evening but was postponed to Thursday morning. The meeting will take place at 9.45 am, the sources said. The sources added that the Congress is planning a big political event to mark the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. PTI SKC AAR

